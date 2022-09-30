China’s official factory activity data unexpectedly expanded in September, beating estimates
Sep. 30, 2022 1:35 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- China’s official manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index surprisingly grew in September to 50.1, much higher than the 49.6 predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll.
- COVID-related disruptions continued to weigh on other parts of the economy, with China’s non-manufacturing PMI falling to 50.6 in September from 52.6 in the prior month.
- China’s composite PMI, which is an overall indicator of economic activity, fell to 50.9 in September from 51.7 in the prior month. COVID restrictions on movement are also expected to slow activity during a week-long holiday in October.
