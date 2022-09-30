China Factory activity shrinks at steeper pace amid the impact of COVID controls
Sep. 30, 2022 1:49 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index, a private survey of factory activity reported a contraction with a reading of 48.1 in September from 49.5 in August.
- This was the lowest reading since May, as output fell for the first time in four months, new orders shrank the most since April, and export sales declined at the steepest rate in four months.
- "At present, policy implementation should focus on promoting employment, granting subsidies, boosting demand, and fostering market confidence by sending policy signals," said Dr. Wang Zhe, senior economist at Caixin Insight.
- "Subdued demand conditions and lower production requirements led firms to cut back on their purchasing activity in September, with the rate of decline the quickest in four months," the Caixin press release said.
Comments