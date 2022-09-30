Japan August retail sales rise 4.1% Y/Y, more than expected amid improving consumption in the wake of the COVID-19 hit
Sep. 30, 2022 2:11 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Retail sales in Japan increased by 4.1% Y/Y in August 2022, exceeding market consensus of 2.8% and following a 2.4% gain a month earlier.
- This was the sixth straight month of increase in retail trade and the steepest pace since May 2021, amid improving consumption in the wake of the COVID-19 hit.
The total value of retail sales in Japan was up 1.4% on month in August, that beat forecasts for an increase of 1.0 percent following the downwardly 0.7 percent gain in July (originally 0.8 percent).
