Japan August retail sales rise 4.1% Y/Y, more than expected amid improving consumption in the wake of the COVID-19 hit

Sep. 30, 2022 2:11 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Retail sales in Japan increased by 4.1% Y/Y in August 2022, exceeding market consensus of 2.8% and following a 2.4% gain a month earlier.
  • This was the sixth straight month of increase in retail trade and the steepest pace since May 2021, amid improving consumption in the wake of the COVID-19 hit.

  • The total value of retail sales in Japan was up 1.4% on month in August, that beat forecasts for an increase of 1.0 percent following the downwardly 0.7 percent gain in July (originally 0.8 percent).

