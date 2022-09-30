Japan Jobless rate improves to 2.5% in Aug, job availability rises
Sep. 30, 2022 2:22 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Japan’s unemployment rate fell to 2.5% in August 2022 after standing at 2.6% in the past three months, in line with forecasts.
- The number of unemployed declined on a seasonally adjusted basis by 0.6% to 1.75 million in August from a month ago, while employment ticked down 0.1% to 67.30 million.
- Meanwhile, the jobs-to-applications ratio posted at 1.32 in August, rising from 1.29 in July to the highest since March 2020, meaning there were 132 job openings for every 100 job seekers, according to data from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.
