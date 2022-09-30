PPL agrees to divest Safari Holdings
Sep. 30, 2022 3:29 AM ETPPL Corporation (PPL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- PPL (NYSE:PPL) to sell PPL Safari Holdings LLC, parent company of Safari Energy LLC – a subsidiary that acquires solar projects and develops and manages solar facilities for commercial and industrial customers and public sector organizations to Aspen Power Partners LLC, pending review by the U.S. Department of Justice.
- The move reflects the company's recent strategic repositioning as it sharpens its focus on its core business – high-performing regulated utilities in the U.S. and on advancing the clean energy transition.
- The sale is not considered material to PPL Corporation.
- PPL and Aspen expect to close on the transaction in the Q4 of 2022.
Comments