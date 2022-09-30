Nocera to acquire 51% interest in iTake for $200K plus 100k class A warrants

Sep. 30, 2022 3:42 AM ETNocera, Inc. (NCRA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) to acquire a 51% controlling interest in Taiwan based iTake Inc., is an artificial intelligence of things company (AIOT) that combines artificial intelligence computing and internet communication.
  • The total consideration of iTtake's controlling interest is $200K plus 100K class A warrants.
  • Through the move, Nocera will use AIOT way to sell and deliver seafood and other food products to it's customers through iTake's Smart Cabinets.
  • Both firms are also working together to make smart frozen cabinets for the delivery of its frozen seafood.
  • The deal is expected to increase current revenues by up to $3M with potentially $1M gross profit.
  • The acquisition is anticipated to close by November 15, 2022.

