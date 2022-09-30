Clearwater Analytics to acquire JUMP Technology
Sep. 30, 2022 3:55 AM ETClearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (CWAN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) to acquire Paris, France-based JUMP Technology.
- The move to fuel Clearwater's European expansion and enable path to complete cloud-based front-to-back investment lifecyle solution.
- The addition will allow Clearwater to offer an innovative, end-to-end platform for the hedge fund and investment management industry.
- Per the terms, CWAN to the purchase of JUMP Technology for Є75M, with employees and owners to receive up to 3.8M restricted stock units in Clearwater to be earned over four years from their grant date.
- The deal will add 100 employees serving 70 customers across Europe.
- The deal is currently expected to have a de minimis impact on Clearwater Analytics' revenues in Q4 2022.
- The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022.
