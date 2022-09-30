AVCtechnologies intends to effect a 1-for-15 reverse stock split

Sep. 30, 2022 4:46 AM ETAmerican Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (AVCT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) said on Thursday that it intends to effect a 1-for-15 reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding shares of common stock.
  • The reverse stock split will become effective on September 30, 2022 and the company's common stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on October 3, 2022.
  • The company's common stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "AVCT."
  • The new CUSIP number for the common stock following the Reverse Stock Split will be 030382204.
  • Shares are down 29.6% premarket on Friday.

