Laser Photonics prices $15M IPO with debut on Nasdaq today
Sep. 30, 2022 4:53 AM ETLaser Photonics Corporation (LASE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Laser Photonics (LASE) priced its IPO of 3M common shares at $5 apiece to raise gross proceeds of $15M.
- The shares are expected to begin trading today (Sept. 30) on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol LASE.
- The company had filed for the IPO in February.
- Laser granted the underwriters a 45-day option to buy up to an additional 450K shares, the company said in a Sept. 29 press release.
- The company, which develops industrial surface preparation and cleaning technologies, plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures.
