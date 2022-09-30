Astellas' fezolinetant to treat menopause symptoms gets EMA review
Sep. 30, 2022 5:11 AM ETAstellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMY), ALPMFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The European Medicines Agency (EMA) accepted to review Astellas Pharma's (OTCPK:ALPMF) (OTCPK:ALPMY) application seeking approval of oral drug fezolinetant to treat moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms (VMS) associated with menopause.
- VMS, commonly called hot flashes or flushes and night sweats, are common symptoms of menopause.
- The marketing authorization application (MAA) is backed by data from a program called BRIGHT SKY which included three phase 3 trials — SKYLIGHT 1, SKYLIGHT 2 and SKYLIGHT 4, the company said in a Sept. 29 press release.
- Astellas added that if approved by the European Commission, fezolinetant would be a nonhormonal treatment for moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause.
- The drug is also under review in the U.S.
Comments