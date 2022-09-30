UK current account gap narrower than forecast in Q2

Sep. 30, 2022 5:09 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • The current account deficit in the UK shrank to GBP 33.8 billion or 5.5% of the GDP in the second quarter of 2022 from a downwardly revised record GBP 43.9 billion, or 7.2% of the GDP in the prior period and compared to market forecasts of GBP 43.8 billion.
  • The total trade gap narrowed slightly to GBP 26.2 billion from GBP 32.2 billion in the prior period, as the goods deficit remained at record levels of GBP 62.3 billion from GBP 67.8 billion in the first quarter, in part due to the soaring cost of fuel imports.

