Altus Power announces pricing of secondary offering of Class A stock
Sep. 30, 2022 5:15 AM ETAltus Power, Inc. (AMPS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) has priced a secondary underwritten public offering of its Class A common stock by a selling stockholder affiliated with Blackstone.
- The offering consists of 7M shares being sold by Blackstone at $11.50/share, representing $80.5M of Class A common stock.
- Blackstone granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,050,000 additional shares of Class A common stock on the same terms.
- Altus Power (AMPS) will not receive any proceeds from the sale.
- The offering is expected to close on or about Oct 3, 2022.
