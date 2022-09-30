UK GDP rises 0.2% in Q2, output still below pre-pandemic peak

Sep. 30, 2022 5:17 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • The British economy unexpectedly expanded 0.2% on quarter in the April-June 2022 period, better than initial estimates of a 0.1% contraction, but growth remained below the pre-pandemic level, data released by the Office for National Statistics showed on Friday.
  • On a yearly basis, the economy grew 4.4% in the second quarter, up from the initial estimate of 2.9%.
  • On the production side, there were increases in services and construction output, while production output fell sequentially in the second quarter.
  • On the expenditure side, real household expenditure edged up 0.1%, while government consumption expenditure fell 1.5%.

