UK GDP rises 0.2% in Q2, output still below pre-pandemic peak
Sep. 30, 2022 5:17 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- The British economy unexpectedly expanded 0.2% on quarter in the April-June 2022 period, better than initial estimates of a 0.1% contraction, but growth remained below the pre-pandemic level, data released by the Office for National Statistics showed on Friday.
- On a yearly basis, the economy grew 4.4% in the second quarter, up from the initial estimate of 2.9%.
- On the production side, there were increases in services and construction output, while production output fell sequentially in the second quarter.
- On the expenditure side, real household expenditure edged up 0.1%, while government consumption expenditure fell 1.5%.
