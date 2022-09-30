Euro Area jobless rate stable at record low

Sep. 30, 2022 5:24 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • The unemployment rate in the Euro Area was unchanged at 6.6% for a second consecutive month in August of 2022, a record low reading and in line with market forecasts.
  • With the number of unemployed persons seen falling further to 10.966M in August - down from 10.996M in July.
  • Among the biggest economies in the Eurozone, declines in the jobless rate were seen in France (7.3% vs 7.4%) and Italy (7.8% vs 7.9%) while the jobless rate was steady at 3.0% in Germany.

