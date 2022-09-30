Equinor appoints CFO from within ranks

  • Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) (OTCPK:STOHF) appointed Torgrim Reitan as CFO and executive vice president, effective Oct. 6.
  • Reitan succeeds Ulrica Fearn who is leaving the company to pursue a CFO opportunity elsewhere, the Norway-based company said in a Sept. 30 press release.
  • Reitan, who joined Equinor in 1995, is currently serving as senior vice president for Finance and Control in Equinor's Renewables business area.
  • "In the current energy crisis, it is a definite strength to have Torgrim in my top management team, with his experience as CFO, from our upstream business, from trading and operations of natural gas, and lastly from the acceleration of growth in our renewables business," said Equinor President and CEO Anders Opedal.
