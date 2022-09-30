Toyota cuts October production target by 6.3% amid chip shortage
Sep. 30, 2022 5:42 AM ETToyota Motor Corporation (TM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) has slashed its October production target by 6.3% due to a semiconductor shortage, deepening concerns that the shortfall will continue to impede production in the second half of the financial year to March 31.
- Keeping its 9.7M vehicle production target for the current financial year unchanged, the Japanese automaker said on Friday that it expects around 750K vehicles to be produced in Oct.
- It also announced suspension of production at some production lines in Japan for up to ten days.
- The announcement comes around a week after the automaker released its production target of ~800K vehicles globally for the next month.
- On Thursday, Toyota (TM) announced that its global vehicle output grew 44.3% Y/Y in August 2022, marking the first increase since March. However, it added that the outlook remains uncertain amid the global chip shortage and continuing COVID-19 outbreaks.
- Last week, Toyota rival Honda Motor (HMC) said it would reduce car output by up to 40% at two Japanese plants in early October due to ongoing supply chain and logistical problems.
Comments (2)