Weyerhaeuser expects lower wood products earnings in Q3
Sep. 30, 2022 6:13 AM ETWeyerhaeuser Company (WY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) announced on Thursday an updated outlook for third quarter of 2022.
- The REIT now expects Timberlands adj. EBITDA comparable to that of Q3/2021. It previously expected Timberlands adj. EBITDA lower than Q2/2022, but "moderately higher" than Q3 a year ago.
- The update has been driven by work stoppage in Washington and Oregon that hurt Western Timberlands fee harvest and sales volume in Sep.
- For Wood products, the firm sees earnings and adj. EBITDA ~$40M lower than Q2/2022, due to work stoppage that impacted lumber production and sales volume in Sep as well as lower production and sales volumes for engineered wood products and oriented strand board. It previously saw Wood Products earnings and adjusted EBITDA to be comparable to that of Q2/2022.
- The outlook for its Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources business remains unchanged ("slightly lower" than in Q3/2021).
- Additionally, Weyerhaeuser (WY) is targeting $175M-$200M of opex margin improvements for 2022-2025. The company managed to capture $70M in opex improvements in 2021.
