Sunrise New Energy secures order worth RMB19M order from Pylon Technologies
Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) announced a new customer win with an initial RMB19M (~$2.6M) order from Pylon Technologies.
Pylon Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of energy storage systems and is a public company that trades on the Shanghai Stock Exchange with a $9B market capitalization.
The order is for the company’s graphite anode.
It is a validation order to establish the relationship and both companies expect the business to expand substantially over time.
“We are thrilled to announce this major customer win. Pylon Technologies is a very well-respected company that is at the forefront in combating climate change with their renewable energy backup systems. We look forward to a long and prosperous relationship together.” said Sunrise New Energy’s Chairman, Mr. Haiping Hu.
