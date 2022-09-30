Sunrise New Energy secures order worth RMB19M order from Pylon Technologies

Sep. 30, 2022 6:15 AM ETSunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (EPOW)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor

  • Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) announced a new customer win with an initial RMB19M (~$2.6M) order from Pylon Technologies.

  • Pylon Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of energy storage systems and is a public company that trades on the Shanghai Stock Exchange with a $9B market capitalization.

  • The order is for the company’s graphite anode.

  • It is a validation order to establish the relationship and both companies expect the business to expand substantially over time.

  • “We are thrilled to announce this major customer win. Pylon Technologies is a very well-respected company that is at the forefront in combating climate change with their renewable energy backup systems. We look forward to a long and prosperous relationship together.” said Sunrise New Energy’s Chairman, Mr. Haiping Hu.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.