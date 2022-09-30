Uxin stock dips amid getting payments for preferred shares from NIO Capital

  • Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) said NIO Capital made further payments for the company's senior convertible preferred shares.
  • In June, NIO Capital signed an agreement to subscribe ~714.29M senior convertible preferred shares of Uxin — an online platform for buying/selling used cars — for ~$100M, which were to be paid in multiple installments.
  • The same number of senior convertible preferred shares were issued on July 27, and the company received the first installment in connection with the closing of the transaction, Uxin said in a Sept. 30 press release.
