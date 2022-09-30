Kinross Gold receives TSX approval to increase normal course issuer bid
Sep. 30, 2022 6:25 AM ETKinross Gold Corporation (KGC), K:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) shares gained 3% premarket after the company received TSX approval to amend its normal course issuer bid as part of its enhanced share buyback program.
- The amendment increases the maximum number of common shares that may be repurchased from 65,002,277 to 114,047,070 of its common shares, representing 10% of the company’s public float as at July 27, 2022.
- Purchases under the bid began on Aug 3, 2022 and will end no later than Aug 2, 2023.
- The gold miner repurchased for cancellation an aggregate of 14,657,908 common shares since Aug 3, 2022 through Sep 27, 2022.
