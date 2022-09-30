Freyr initiates phase two development of Giga Arctic facility in Norway

Sep. 30, 2022 6:38 AM ETFREYR Battery (FREY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Freyr Battery (NYSE:FREY) has entered into an agreement with Norway's project developer HENT to build its Giga Arctic battery production facility.
  • HENT will oversee the planning, project management and construction of Freyr's 120K sqm battery factory building including facilities and infrastructure in Mo i Rana, Norway.
  • The companies initially collaborated in Dec 2021 to cover the first stage of development for Giga Arctic Factory in the Mo Industrial Park.
  • The new agreement marks the start of phase two and the commencement of construction of the Giga Arctic plant.
  • FREY shares were up over 2% premarket
 

