Freyr initiates phase two development of Giga Arctic facility in Norway
Sep. 30, 2022 6:38 AM ETFREYR Battery (FREY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Freyr Battery (NYSE:FREY) has entered into an agreement with Norway's project developer HENT to build its Giga Arctic battery production facility.
- HENT will oversee the planning, project management and construction of Freyr's 120K sqm battery factory building including facilities and infrastructure in Mo i Rana, Norway.
- The companies initially collaborated in Dec 2021 to cover the first stage of development for Giga Arctic Factory in the Mo Industrial Park.
- The new agreement marks the start of phase two and the commencement of construction of the Giga Arctic plant.
- FREY shares were up over 2% premarket
