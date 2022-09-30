Aterian gains on guiding Q3 net revenue range above the consensus; resumes M&A strategy

Sep. 30, 2022 6:43 AM ETAterian, Inc. (ATER)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) to resume its M&A strategy after its previously announced pause following the disruption of the global ecosystem due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • The company intends to purchase the assets of a brand in the health and wellness category as it believes that the acquisition will be accretive; expanding and securing market share in an existing portfolio brand’s category.
  • The specific terms of the acquisition will not be disclosed.

  • The company also announced that the 3Q22 net revenue is expected to fall in the range of $62.0M to $66.0M vs consensus of $54.74M.

  • The company expects to report a net loss 3Q22, due primarily to the company's operating loss including stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization expense and the non-cash goodwill impairment charge.

  • The company estimates that the non-cash goodwill impairment charge will be between $24.0M and $29.0M.

  • For 2Q22, the company recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of ~$29.0M due to the decrease in its market capitalization during the three months ended March 31, 2022.

  • Shares are trading up 5.58% premarket.

  • Press Release

