Danish biotech Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) announced Friday that the company’s Phase 3 trial for glepaglutide, an experimental therapy designed for subcutaneous delivery via an auto-injector, reached the primary endpoint in patients with short bowel syndrome (SBS).

The pivotal study involved 106 SBS patients who received once or twice weekly glepaglutide or placebo.

According to topline data, the group who received twice-weekly glepaglutide met the primary endpoint with a decline in the total weekly volume of parenteral support at 24 weeks compared to placebo (p=0.0039).

The once-weekly glepaglutide group also indicated a decline in weekly parenteral support without statistical significance.

Meanwhile, ~66%, ~46%, and ~39% of patients in the twice weekly, once weekly glepaglutide, and placebo groups, respectively, demonstrated a clinical response, measured as at least a 20% reduction in weekly parenteral support volume from baseline at both 20 and 24 weeks.

In the twice-weekly group, 14% of patients (n=5) could discontinue parenteral support as opposed to none in the placebo group.

The company said that the experimental therapy was found to be safe and well-tolerated in the study and added that out of 102 who completed the trial, 96 entered into ongoing extension trials, EASE 2 and EASE 3.

“We look forward to seeing the results of the ongoing EASE 2 and 3 long term extension trials and engaging with the regulatory authorities as we plan for submission of our NDA,” ZEAL’s Chief Medical Officer, David Kendall, remarked.