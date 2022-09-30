Geely Holding takes stake in Aston Martin Lagonda

Geely Holding Group acquired a 7.6% stake in British luxury brand Aston Martin Lagonda.

The Chinese company said it looks forward to potential opportunities to collaborate with Aston Martin.

Aston Martin took in $730M in funds from investors including Geely and the Saudi government to pay down debt and accelerate its long-term growth.

Geely owns the Geely Auto, LYNK & Co. and Geometry brands, Volvo Cars and EV brand Polestar of Sweden, Britain’s Lotus and 9.7% of Mercedes parent Daimler AG.