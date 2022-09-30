Transcontinental announces the renewal of its normal course issuer bid plan

Sep. 30, 2022 6:52 AM ETTranscontinental Inc. (TCLAF), TCL.A:CABy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Transcontinental (OTCPK:TCLAF) to renew its normal course issuer bid plan to purchase for cancellation on the open market up to 1,000,000 of its Class A shares and up to 191,343 of its Class B shares, representing ~1.38% of the 72,711,344 issued and outstanding Class A shares and of the 13,912,826 issued and outstanding Class B shares as of September 19, 2022.
  • The purchase will be carried between October 3, 2022 and October 2, 2023.
  • The last normal course issuer bid, in effect from October 1st, 2021 until September 30, 2022, covered a maximum of 1,000,000 Class A shares and 190,300 Class B Shares.
  • At the close of the market on September 28, 2022, the company purchased 401,000 Class A shares at a weighted average price of $17.43 and no Class B Shares.

