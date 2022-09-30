Daseke approves $40M stock repurchase program
Sep. 30, 2022 6:58 AM ETDaseke, Inc. (DSKE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a $40M stock repurchase program.
- The company intends to fund the repurchase program with cash on hand.
- The program may be suspended, modified or discontinued by the Board at any time without prior notice.
- Jonathan Shepko, Chief Executive Officer of Daseke commented, “This repurchase program emphasizes our conviction in the value proposition of Daseke across market cycles and our commitment to deploying capital responsibly and opportunistically in support of initiatives that enhance shareholder value. Our approach to sizing this buy-back was an exercise in balancing a highly attractive repurchase opportunity with the necessary discipline to preserve our continued commitment to stakeholders around balance sheet strength.”
Comments