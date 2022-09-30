Arrival stock gains on production of first verification vehicle in Bicester microfactory
Sep. 30, 2022 6:59 AM ETArrival (ARVL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) shares surged 27% premarket on Friday after the U.K. electric vehicle maker announced production of the first production verification vehicle from its Bicester Microfactory.
- The first van was produced using in-house technologies, including composite materials, autonomous mobile robots, in-house components and a software defined factory.
- The Arrival Vans produced in the facility this year will be used for continued testing, validation and quality control, rather than being sold to customers.
- The milestone marks a major step towards at-scale production and delivering vehicles to its customers.
Comments