Arrival stock gains on production of first verification vehicle in Bicester microfactory

Sep. 30, 2022 6:59 AM ETArrival (ARVL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) shares surged 27% premarket on Friday after the U.K. electric vehicle maker announced production of the first production verification vehicle from its Bicester Microfactory.
  • The first van was produced using in-house technologies, including composite materials, autonomous mobile robots, in-house components and a software defined factory.
  • The Arrival Vans produced in the facility this year will be used for continued testing, validation and quality control, rather than being sold to customers.
  • The milestone marks a major step towards at-scale production and delivering vehicles to its customers.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.