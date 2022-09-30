Immuneering wins FDA nod to study lead asset in solid tumors

  • The development-stage biotech Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX) announced Friday that the FDA greenlighted its Investigational New Drug (IND) application to study IMM-1-104, its lead candidate targeted at advanced RAS mutant solid tumors.
  • Accordingly, the company expects to begin a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to assess the oral, once-daily therapy in advanced RAS mutant solid tumors across five clinical sites in the U.S.
  • IMRX expects to follow the Phase 1 segment of the study with a dose expansion Phase 2a portion targeted at RAS mutated pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and lung cancers. The first patient is expected to enroll in Q4 2022.
  • “Clearance of the IND for IMM-1-104 brings us one step closer to our goal of developing medicines with the potential to benefit every cancer patient with a RAS mutant solid tumor, not just those harboring specific mutations,” Chief Executive Ben Zeskind said.
