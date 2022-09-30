Chevron delivers first shipment of offset-paired LNG cargo
Sep. 30, 2022 7:18 AM ETChevron Corporation (CVX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Chevron (NYSE:CVX) has successfully delivered the first shipment of offset-paired liquefied natural gas cargo.
- Greenhouse gas emissions for the cargo, from the Gorgon Project off the northwest coast of Western Australia, will be fully offset via the retirement of nature-based and energy efficiency offsets in Cambodia, Indonesia and Nepal.
- The Scope 1 and 2 emissions for this cargo were calculated based on methodology jointly developed by Chevron, Pavilion Energy Trading & Supply and QatarEnergy in 2021.
- The Scope 3 emissions were calculated based on PACE Global report for regas and distribution and IPCC 2006 emission factor2 for combustion.
Comments (1)