Shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) fell sharply on Friday as analysts digested the drop in margins as the athletic giant works hard to clear excess inventory. While Nike thinks the margin pressure will be transitory, EPS estimates for the current fiscal year are being slashed.

On Wall Street, Bank of America reiterated a Neutral rating with the firm saying it sees a balanced risk/reward as the near term promotional actions and macro uncertainty weigh down F23 EPS, but should create a healthier business over the medium term and a stronger growth algorithm in F24.

Morgan Stanley said discounted valuation on Nike (NKE) feels fair for now, but also makes for a potentially attractive entry point for long-term investors. The firm kept an Overweight rating but noted that it preferred other stocks in the sector. The PT on Nike was dropped to $120 due to the lowered near-term expectations.

Wells Fargo pointed to revenue upside and cost controls, but thinks the margin pressure from high freight and logistics costs, FX headwinds, and higher markdowns cannot be ignored,

Elsewhere, BMO Capital Markets came in with a price target cut on Nike (NKE) to $110 from $128, Jefferies dropped its PT to $115 from $130, Cowen lowered its PT to $114 from $127, and Deutsche Bank clipped its PT to $99 from $123.

Nike (NKE) was down 10.30% in premarket trading on Friday to $85.51.

Dig into the Nike earnings call transcript.