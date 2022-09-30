L&T Technology Services team up with Qualcomm to deploy end-to-end PN solutions for enterprise customers

Sep. 30, 2022 7:20 AM ETLarsen & Toubro Limited (LTOUF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • L&T Technology Services Limited (OTC:LTOUF) is collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to deploy end-to-end solutions for the global 5G Private Network Industry utilizing their combined core expertise in the Hi-Tech & Telecommunication domain.
  • LTTS & Qualcomm Technologies will jointly develop and deploy end-to-end PN solutions for enterprise customers in the manufacturing & warehousing industry.
  • Under the partnership, Qualcomm Technologies will engage Private Networks RAN Automation technology for the automation and management of small cells along with pre-integrated PN solutions.
  • Per the terms, LTTS will establish an engineering center of excellence in Santa Clara, US with Qualcomm Technologies’ support to accelerate the adoption of 5G private wireless networks.
  • Combining their diverse ecosystem strengths, both Qualcomm Technologies and LTTS are now enabling Industry 4.0 solutions for enterprises.

