Medicenna extends period to exercise certain warrants
Sep. 30, 2022 7:26 AM ETMedicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA), MDNA:CABy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) received conditional approval from the TSX to extend the expiry date of the common share purchase warrants of the company originally issued on October 17, 2019.
- The warrants, of which 1,549,052 are available to be extended, are exercisable for common shares of the company at a price of $1.75/common share and are set to expire on October 17, 2022, will now expire on July 17, 2023, an extension of 9 months.
All other terms of the warrants, including the exercise price, remain unchanged.
- There are 1,661,552 warrants remaining available for exercise including 112,500 warrants held directly or indirectly by insiders of the company which will not be extended.
