Solid Biosciences to acquire gene therapy company AavantiBio

Sep. 30, 2022 7:31 AM ETSolid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

word m and a made with wood building blocks, stock image

Maksim Labkouski

  • Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB), a biotech focused on Duchenne muscular dystrophy, has agreed to acquire privately held gene therapy company AavantiBio, Inc., the companies announced Friday.
  • The combined company focused on neuromuscular and cardiac programs will be led by Bo Cumbo, the current Chief Executive of AavantiBio.
  • SLDB’s buyout is backed by a $75M private placement which is expected to be complete when the merger agreement closes in Q4 2022.
  • After SLDB stockholders approve the deal, the combined company will be named Solid Biosciences and trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “SLDB.”
  • The combined firm is expected to have ~$215M in cash and investments, which SLDB said would be adequate to fund operations and capital expenditure into 2025.

