Solid Biosciences to acquire gene therapy company AavantiBio
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB), a biotech focused on Duchenne muscular dystrophy, has agreed to acquire privately held gene therapy company AavantiBio, Inc., the companies announced Friday.
- The combined company focused on neuromuscular and cardiac programs will be led by Bo Cumbo, the current Chief Executive of AavantiBio.
- SLDB’s buyout is backed by a $75M private placement which is expected to be complete when the merger agreement closes in Q4 2022.
- After SLDB stockholders approve the deal, the combined company will be named Solid Biosciences and trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “SLDB.”
- The combined firm is expected to have ~$215M in cash and investments, which SLDB said would be adequate to fund operations and capital expenditure into 2025.
