Voters in Brazil are heading to the polls on Sunday for a presidential election that will determine the direction of Latin America's largest economy. President Jair Bolsonaro is running for re-election against his top opponent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who ran the country from 2003-2010. It's a tense match-up between two polarizing characters, which have checkered histories that have bordered bigotry and racism to corruption scandals and even jail time.

How it works: The president will be elected to a four-year term via a two-round system, with a runoff taking place on Oct. 30 if no candidate wins more than 50% of the vote. Voting is also compulsory from the age of 18 to 70, unless explicitly justified to an electoral court. According to the letter of the law, citizens who fail to vote in an election must pay a small fine, or else risk their passport, being employed in the public sector or other severe penalties.

Standing on the opposite sides of the economic spectrum, Bolsonaro and Lula have differing visions on how to jump-start an economy that hasn't grown over much of the past decade. Bolsonaro has campaigned on pro-business and market-friendly policies, and even eked out some reforms like a pension overhaul and privatizations. On the other hand, Lula wants bigger investments in public infrastructure, while keeping a strong grip on state-controlled oil giant Petrobras (PBR) and playing a part in the clean energy transition.

To invest? Brazil, Russia, India and China, collectively known as the BRIC nations, were all the rage in the early 2000s, when emerging market investors hoped to capitalize on their growth and population expectations, as well as commodity sources and raw materials. Barring China (and possibly India), things haven't quite materialized, but some say that could make a country like Brazil attractive given its current valuation. Brazil's Ibovespa Index is even up 3.6% this year, compared to the 24% drop of the S&P 500 in the U.S.

ETFs: EWZ, BRF, BRZU, EWZS, BZQ, UBR, FBZ