Aterian raises $20M through registered direct offering
Sep. 30, 2022 7:33 AM ETAterian, Inc. (ATER)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) has raised ~$20.2M via registered direct offering of 10,526,368 shares of its common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase 10,526,368 shares of its common stock at a combined offering price of $1.90 (minus $0.0001 for pre-funded warrants).
- The pre-funded warrants will have an exercise price of $0.0001 per share of common stock.
- The accompanying warrants are exercisable six months from closing for a period of 5 years at an exercise price of $2.00 per share.
- The company’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Yaniv Sarig; Chief Financial Officer, Arturo Rodriguez; Chief Legal Officer and Global Head of M&A, Joe Risico; and Chief Technology Officer, Roi Zahut are purchasing an aggregate of 116,666 shares of the company’s common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase 116,666 shares of its common stock at a combined offering price of $2.10.
- The gross proceeds from this offering are expected to be approximately $20.2M.
- The company intends to use the net proceeds for working capital purposes, the conduct of its business and other general corporate purposes, which may include acquisitions, investments in or licenses of complementary products, technologies or businesses.
- The offering is expected to close on or about October 4, 2022.
- Stock up 4% in a premarket session on guiding Q3 revenue range above consensus.
