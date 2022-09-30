Uranium Energy touts strong inventory, balance sheet

Sep. 30, 2022 7:37 AM ETUranium Energy Corp. (UEC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Uranium Energy (NYSE:UEC) shares gained 2% Friday morning after the uranium miner touted operational and growth highlights for the fiscal year 2022.
  • In its 2022 annual report, Uranium Energy (UEC) called 2022 as a "transformative year" for the company, having invested ~$420M to expand the business with two accretive acquisitions, development of new ISR production capability and expansion of Physical Portfolio.
  • It generated $22.95M in revenue from spot market sales of 500K pounds of uranium inventory, realizing gross profit of $7.2M for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2022.
  • As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held $173.3M of cash and liquid assets, no debt, comprised of $48.6M in cash, $39.5M in equity holdings and $85.2M in physical uranium inventories.
  • Current inventory balance stands at 1.766M pounds in the Physical Portfolio with a market value of $85.2M based on a current spot price of $48.25/pound.

