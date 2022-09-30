Westport appoints William Larkin as its new finance chief
Sep. 30, 2022
- Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) announced the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer Richard Orazietti, for personal reasons.
- Mr. Orazietti will continue in his role until November 30, 2022, following the release of Q3 results, to ensure a smooth transition and the seamless transfer of duties and responsibilities to incoming CFO William Larkin.
- William Larkin will join the company in October 2022.
- Most recently, William Larkin served as CFO of Akumin (AKU).
- He is returning to Westport having served as CFO of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (then known as Westport Innovations Inc.) from 2010 through 2014, and he also served in progressively senior positions at Fuel Systems Solutions, Inc. (FSYS), including CFO.
- Shares up 1% PM.
