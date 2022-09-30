Heritage Cannabis increases loan facility with BJK to ~C$19.78M

Sep. 30, 2022 7:50 AM ETHeritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (HERTF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Notepad with text FINANCING AVAILABLE on wooden background with clips, pen and calculator

Andrei Askirka

  • Heritage Cannabis (OTCQB:HERTF) said it amended a loan agreement with BJK Holdings for the second time to take the amount to ~C$19.78M across four facilities.
  • Under the amendment, the maturity date on the loan was extended to Nov. 30, 2024 and an additional loan facility of ~C$4.99M was extended to Heritage, bringing the total amount accessible under the loan to C$19.78M, the company said in a Sept. 29 press release.
  • A one-time loan amendment fee of C$985K was paid to BJK on Sept. 29, Heritage added.
  • In connection with the loan, Heritage issued a new warrant certificate to BJK to buy up to 50M common shares at an exercise price of C$0.10 apiece.
  • The company also agreed to extend the expiry date of existing warrant certificates with BJK to buy up to 10M shares to Feb. 28, 2025 from Oct. 8, 2023.
  • Heritage noted that it will use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.