American Outdoor Brands approves $10M share repurchase program
American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) to repurchase of up to $10M of the company's outstanding common stock through September 2023.
The share repurchase program is effective immediately.
"This announcement underscores our Board's confidence in our business and its dedication to stockholder value creation. Our strong balance sheet and anticipated positive cash flow enable us to prioritize investing for growth, both organically and through opportunistic and accretive M&A activity, while maintaining our commitment to returning capital to our stockholders. As we evaluate our capital allocation priorities, we believe it is appropriate and important to have the authority to repurchase stock at our discretion." said President and Chief Executive Officer, Brian Murphy
