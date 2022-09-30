Investors retract $23B from the fund market, marking the fourth week of outflows in five

Market participants found themselves to be overall net retractors of fund assets including both conventional funds and exchange traded funds for the week. Fund assets redeemed $23.2B on the week, marking the segments fourth week of net outflows out of the past five according to the latest fund flow data report by Refinitiv Lipper.

Of all the financial groups, money market funds were the only area to observe inflows as the space attracted $7.2B on the week. Switching gears and investors will notice that taxable bond funds gave back $14.9B, equity funds lost $11.8B, and tax-exempt funds watched $3.6B walk out of the door.

Equity-based ETFs registered weekly outflows that totaled $1B. At the top of the outflow leaderboard included the iShares: Core S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:IVV) and the iShares: Core MSCI Emerging Markets (IEMG) as they both gave back $845M and $603M.

In reverse, the equity-ETFs that attracted the most significant new money were the iShares: Core S&P Total US Market (ITOT) as it garnered $1.7B and the popular Invesco QQQ Trust 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ), which pulled in $1.5B.

Fixed income-based ETFs also observed net weekly outflows as the segment lost $2.8B. The two most significant ETF retractors were the iShares: iBoxx $Investment Grade Corporates ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) as it suffered losses of $2.6B, and the ProShares: UltraPro Short QQQ ETF (SQQQ), which gave back $1.2B.

On the flipside, the SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Months T-Bill ETF (BIL) and the iShares: 20+ Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) attracted the greatest influx of cash among all other fixed income funds as they took in $2.3B and $917M, respectively.

In broader market news, stock index futures look to retake back some of the losses that were incurred on Thursday.