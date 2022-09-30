Irwin Naturals acquires Ketamine Media
Sep. 30, 2022 7:54 AM ETIrwin Naturals Inc. (IWINF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Irwin Naturals (OTCQB:IWINF) to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares of Keta Media, LLC dba Ketamine Media.
- KM has established relationships with clinics in over 45 states and three countries and connects providers and patients using a unique patient-centered approach to communication.
- The move will help accelerate the identification and completion of new potential clinic transactions and that it will be able to leverage KM’s capabilities to increase utilization rates at its existing and future Emergence-branded clinics.
- The total consideration is to be paid in a combination of cash and stock, with the maximum payable contingent on a number of milestones related to profitability and operational goals.
