Uxin Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.01, revenue of $93.5M
Sep. 30, 2022 7:55 AM ETUxin Limited (UXIN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Uxin press release (NASDAQ:UXIN): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.01.
- Revenue of $93.5M (+125.4% Y/Y).
- Transaction volume was 5,475 units for the three months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of 29.4% from 4,231 units in the last quarter and an increase of 81.8% from 3,011 units in the same period last year.
- Retail transaction volume was 2,407 units, an increase of 30.2% from 1,848 units in the last quarter and an increase of 254.5% from 679 units in the same period last year.
- Gross margin was 1.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared with 0.2% in the last quarter and 4.0% in the same period last year.
- Outlook: For the three months ending September 30, 2022, the Company expects its retail transaction volume to be around 3,000 units, representing an increase of 25% quarter over quarter and an increase of 192% year over year. The average selling price for retailed cars is expected to be around RMB119,000. The Company also expects its wholesale transaction volume to be around 2,800 units with ASP expected to be around RMB82,000. The Company estimates that its total revenues including retail vehicle sales revenue, wholesale vehicle sales revenue and value-add-services revenue to be in the range of RMB590 million to RMB610 million. These forecasts reflect our current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to changes.
