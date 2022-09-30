Biogen biosimilar to Roche’s arthritis therapy goes under EU review
Sep. 30, 2022 7:59 AM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB)RHHBY, RHHBFBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) announced Friday that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) accepted its marketing application for BIIB800, a biosimilar to Roche’s (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) arthritis therapy RoACTEMRA.
- Also known as Actemra or tocilizumab, RoACTEMRA is indicated in Europe for rheumatoid arthritis, idiopathic polyarthritis, and CAT-T cell-induced cytokine release syndrome.
- In addition, the monoclonal antibody is used to treat adults with COVID-19 who are under systemic corticosteroids and require respiratory support.
- Biogen (BIIB) has partnered with Chinese pharmaceutical company Bio-Thera Solutions, Ltd for BIIB800.
- The company has supported its Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) with Phase 3 data for BIIB800, which indicated that the biosimilar candidate outperformed tocilizumab in rheumatoid arthritis patients with inadequate response to anti-rheumatic drug methotrexate.
