Biogen biosimilar to Roche’s arthritis therapy goes under EU review

Sep. 30, 2022 7:59 AM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB)RHHBY, RHHBFBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Actemra

Sohel_Parvez_Haque/iStock via Getty Images

  • Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) announced Friday that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) accepted its marketing application for BIIB800, a biosimilar to Roche’s (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) arthritis therapy RoACTEMRA.
  • Also known as Actemra or tocilizumab, RoACTEMRA is indicated in Europe for rheumatoid arthritis, idiopathic polyarthritis, and CAT-T cell-induced cytokine release syndrome.
  • In addition, the monoclonal antibody is used to treat adults with COVID-19 who are under systemic corticosteroids and require respiratory support.
  • Biogen (BIIB) has partnered with Chinese pharmaceutical company Bio-Thera Solutions, Ltd for BIIB800.
  • The company has supported its Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) with Phase 3 data for BIIB800, which indicated that the biosimilar candidate outperformed tocilizumab in rheumatoid arthritis patients with inadequate response to anti-rheumatic drug methotrexate.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.