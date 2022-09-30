Turquoise Hill receives interim court order for proposed arrangement with Rio Tinto
Sep. 30, 2022 8:03 AM ETTurquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ), RIO, TRQ:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) announced on Friday the receipt of an interim court order for its proposed plan of arrangement with Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO).
- As previously announced, the companies reached a deal for Rio Tinto (RIO) to acquire the ~49% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Turquoise Hill (TRQ) that Rio Tinto does not currently own for C$43/share in cash.
- The Supreme Court of Yukon granted an interim order in connection with the statutory plan of arrangement, authorizing the calling and holding of a special meeting of TRQ shareholders, the granting of dissent rights to registered shareholders and other matters relating to the conduct of the special meeting.
- The meeting will be held on Nov 1, 2022, with shareholders of record as of the close of business on Sep 19, 2022 entitled to participate and cast their votes.
- The statutory plan of arrangement will be implemented upon approval of at least two-thirds of the votes cast by shareholders present in person, virtually present or represented by proxy at the meeting, voting as a single class, and a simple majority (more than 50%) of the votes cast.
