NeuPath Health appoints interim CEO

- Clinics network operator NeuPath Health (TSXV:NPTH:CA) (TSXV:NPTH) appointed Joseph Walewicz interim CEO.
- The company said Dianne Carmichael is stepping away from board director and recently announced executive chair roles, due to health reasons.
- As part of the strategic update, NeuPath had opened a HealthPointe At CAO clinic in Red Deer, Alberta in July, and completed its new Ottawa and Hamilton fluoroscopy suites. The company said it will be welcoming patients into these new facilities in the very near term.
- The company also said it is in the process of adding new procedures to offer to its patients.
- Also, NeuPath plans to expand its offerings to new geographies in Canada.
- Separately, new software and related applications development has been suspended after an evaluation. The suspension will result in free cash flow savings of nearly $1M on an annualized basis.
