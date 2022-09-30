NeuPath Health appoints interim CEO

Sep. 30, 2022 8:05 AM ETNeuPath Health Inc. (NPTH:CA)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Multi racial diverse group of people working with Paperwork on a board room table at a business presentation or seminar. The documents have financial or marketing figures, graphs and charts on them. There are laptops and digital tablets on the table

courtneyk

  • Clinics network operator NeuPath Health (TSXV:NPTH:CA) (TSXV:NPTH) appointed Joseph Walewicz interim CEO.
  • The company said Dianne Carmichael is stepping away from board director and recently announced executive chair roles, due to health reasons.
  • As part of the strategic update, NeuPath had opened a HealthPointe At CAO clinic in Red Deer, Alberta in July, and completed its new Ottawa and Hamilton fluoroscopy suites. The company said it will be welcoming patients into these new facilities in the very near term.
  • The company also said it is in the process of adding new procedures to offer to its patients.
  • Also, NeuPath plans to expand its offerings to new geographies in Canada.
  • Separately, new software and related applications development has been suspended after an evaluation. The suspension will result in free cash flow savings of nearly $1M on an annualized basis.
  • Source: Press Release

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.