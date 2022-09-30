Altria Group ends noncompete agreement with JUUL Labs

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) disclosed in an SEC filing that it is planning to end its noncompete agreement with vaping company JUUL Labs Inc.

The decision means that Altria (MO) could acquire another e-cigarette brand or develop its own new vaping products, while JUUL will be freed up to work a buyout deal with another company.

Altria Group (MO) also loses its JUUL board designation rights other than the right to appoint one independent director so long as its ownership continues to be at least 10%.

Currently, Altria (MO) holds a 35% stake in JUUL. At June 30, the carrying value of Altria's (MO) investment in JUUL was $450M.

Altria statement: "We believe the decision to terminate our noncompete maximizes our flexibility to compete in the e-vapor space while maintaining our economic interest in JUUL."