GFRS, FWBI and SSNT are among pre market gainers
- Ainos (AIMD) +46% from Additional Preclinical Study of Its Low-dose Oral Interferon Formulation Against New Variant Virus - Omicron.
- SAI.TECH Global (SAI) +35%.
- First Wave BioPharma (FWBI) +21%.
- Edesa Biotech (EDSA) +21% Statistically Significant Mortality Reductions in Phase 2 ARDS Drug Study.
- SOBR Safe, Inc. (SOBR) +17%.
- IonQ (IONQ) +10% Contract to Provide Quantum Solutions to United States Air Force Research Lab.
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) +8% FDA approval of ALS drug Relyvrio; shares up 12% after hours.
- Scienjoy Holding (SJ) +7%.
- SilverSun Technologies (SSNT) +5%.
- Grifols (GRFS) +5%.
- AMTD IDEA (AMTD) +5%.
Comments