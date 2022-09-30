PCE price index hotter than expected in August, suggesting Fed stays hawkish

Sep. 30, 2022 8:32 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor27 Comments

Worried young Asian man with his hand on head, using laptop computer at home, looking concerned and stressed out

AsiaVision/E+ via Getty Images

August Personal income and Outlays: +0.3% M/M vs. +0.3% expected and +0.3% prior (revised from +0.2%).

Personal spending: +0.4% M/M vs. +0.2% expected and -0.2% prior (revised from +0.1%).

Personal consumption expenditure prices, which the Federal Reserve keeps a close eye on, show that inflation remains stubbornly high. The core PCE index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, increased 0.6% from July, bringing the year-over-year increase to 4.9%, still far above the Fed's goal of 2%. That's still a hair below the 5.0% rates registered in June and April

RSM U.S. Chief Economist Joseph Brusuelas now expects the Fed will need to boost its key rate to 4.75%-5% by February 2023, he said via Twitter.

PCE Price Index: +0.3% M/M vs. +0.2% expected and -0.1% prior.

+6.2% Y/Y vs. +6.1% expected and +6.4% prior (revised from +6.3%).

Core PCE Price Index: +0.6% M/M vs. +0.5% expected and +0.1% prior.

+4.9% Y/Y vs. +4.8% expected and +4.7% prior (revised from +4.6%).

The probability for another 75 basis point rate hike now stands at 58.8%, according to the CME FedWatch tool, up from 53.2% on Thursday.

On Tuesday, consumer confidence improved for the second straight month

Recommended For You

Comments (27)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.