August Personal income and Outlays: +0.3% M/M vs. +0.3% expected and +0.3% prior (revised from +0.2%).

Personal spending: +0.4% M/M vs. +0.2% expected and -0.2% prior (revised from +0.1%).

Personal consumption expenditure prices, which the Federal Reserve keeps a close eye on, show that inflation remains stubbornly high. The core PCE index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, increased 0.6% from July, bringing the year-over-year increase to 4.9%, still far above the Fed's goal of 2%. That's still a hair below the 5.0% rates registered in June and April

RSM U.S. Chief Economist Joseph Brusuelas now expects the Fed will need to boost its key rate to 4.75%-5% by February 2023, he said via Twitter.

PCE Price Index: +0.3% M/M vs. +0.2% expected and -0.1% prior.

+6.2% Y/Y vs. +6.1% expected and +6.4% prior (revised from +6.3%).

Core PCE Price Index: +0.6% M/M vs. +0.5% expected and +0.1% prior.

+4.9% Y/Y vs. +4.8% expected and +4.7% prior (revised from +4.6%).

The probability for another 75 basis point rate hike now stands at 58.8%, according to the CME FedWatch tool, up from 53.2% on Thursday.

On Tuesday, consumer confidence improved for the second straight month