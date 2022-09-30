Cowen initiates Generac at outperform on attractive valuation

Sep. 30, 2022 8:35 AM ETGenerac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

  • Generac (NYSE:GNRC) shares gained 2% premarket on Friday after Cowen initiated coverage on the stock with an "Outperform" rating and price target of $229.
  • In initiating coverage, Cowen analysts said: "We see attractive entry as valuation - the stock currently trades at 13.5x NTM P/E which is in-line with its pre-2H20 historical average - will be the primary driver in determining investor appetite going forward. With ~75%-80% share of the Residential Home Standby Generator generator market, Generac is the clear industry leader in a market that still has growth potential given its ~5.5% penetration rate. Additionally, we believe a slowdown in the housing market and continued macro uncertainty is currently priced in."
  • SA Quant system rates the stock as "Hold", while SA Authors rate it as "Buy."
  • Recently, CFRA upgraded Generac to Strong Buy on generator demand.
  • GNRC shares have plunged more than 57% over the past year.
  • Generac (GNRC) shares are "fundamentally sound and undervalued, trading near support, making it a good buy," InvestOhTrader writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.

Comments

