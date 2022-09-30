Binance enters New Zealand to offer crypto trading, NFTs, staking

In its push towards global expansion, cryptocurrency exchange Binance has registered in New Zealand and launched a local office dubbed Binance New Zealand, according to a Friday blog post.

Binance registered with New Zealand's Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment as a financial service provider on September 10, allowing the company to offer an array of services such as spot trading, non-fungible tokens and staking.

"I guess for some, it’s easy to overlook as it’s a smaller market but we see significant value in having a serious New Zealand presence," said Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao. “We see New Zealand as a bit of a pioneer, so from that perspective, I think there’s a lot to be learned here with our local team working with Kiwis to envisage the future of currency, transactions and the web.”

The move followed Binance's expansion in a number of countries in 2022, including Dubai, France, Span and Italy, as the exchange seeks to scale up its business and overall crypto adoption.

